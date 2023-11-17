U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
