U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.