UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UGI also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. UGI has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of UGI by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of UGI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of UGI by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

