UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06. UGI also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. UGI has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 1,379.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.