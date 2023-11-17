Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.36. 78,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 117,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Umicore Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

