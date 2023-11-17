Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UAA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

UAA opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

