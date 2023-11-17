Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 671,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

