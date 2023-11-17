United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 124.2% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 195,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMC. StockNews.com began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $7.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.17. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.38.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.