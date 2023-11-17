United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,445 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $82,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 793,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,885 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.