United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Plans Dividend of GBX 16.59

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 16.59 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

UU opened at GBX 1,078 ($13.24) on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 896.76 ($11.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,111 ($13.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,003.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 999.80. The company has a market capitalization of £7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,610.00, a PEG ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut United Utilities Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,310 ($16.09) to GBX 1,290 ($15.84) in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Utilities Group

In other news, insider Louise Beardmore sold 8,009 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 963 ($11.83), for a total value of £77,126.67 ($94,715.30). 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

