Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Universal by 4.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Universal by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UVV opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on UVV. TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

