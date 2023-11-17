Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.46.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $134.45 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average is $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.