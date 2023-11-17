Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Declares None Dividend of $0.29

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

UVE opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.48 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $322,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,285,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,736,582.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 5,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,035.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $322,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,285,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,736,582.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Insurance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

