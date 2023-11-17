Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $3.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

