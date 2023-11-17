Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $705.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $700.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTI shares. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

NYSE:UTI opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $383.29 million, a P/E ratio of 102.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $64,743.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 27.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 48.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 565.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 72,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 61,828 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

