Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells $43,749.45 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,122.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Olivier Marie sold 1,023 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $14,557.29.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Olivier Marie sold 216 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,423.52.

On Monday, September 18th, Olivier Marie sold 962 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $12,246.26.

On Thursday, August 31st, Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $88,692.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $136,660.20.

On Friday, August 18th, Olivier Marie sold 1,488 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $20,623.68.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 1.53. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Upwork

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $1,132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 114.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 41,434 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 196.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 598,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 396,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.