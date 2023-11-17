US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $25,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,458,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,275,000 after acquiring an additional 495,285 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.94.

Insider Activity

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $420.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.15 and a 200-day moving average of $381.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $437.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

