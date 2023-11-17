US Bancorp DE Has $29.24 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Progressive were worth $29,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $159.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $161.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.23 and a 200-day moving average of $136.62. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

