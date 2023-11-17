US Bancorp DE Has $29.52 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $29,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,182 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $700.44 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $397.06 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.79. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

