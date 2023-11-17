US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $27,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $198.32 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.