US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 873,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kroger were worth $41,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE KR opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

