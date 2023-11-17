US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $37,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

