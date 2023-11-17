US Bancorp DE Sells 1,041 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $35,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $971.99 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $931.22 and a 200-day moving average of $934.65. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.