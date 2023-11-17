US Bancorp DE Sells 11,134 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,134 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $31,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 165,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 408,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

