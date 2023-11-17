US Bancorp DE Sells 1,972 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Cintas worth $29,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 1.1 %

CTAS stock opened at $553.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $508.44 and its 200-day moving average is $494.19. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $557.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.40.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

