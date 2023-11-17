US Bancorp DE Sells 56,222 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.1% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of C opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.28.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

