US Bancorp DE Sells 7,993 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Electric were worth $35,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Shares of GE opened at $118.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.54 and its 200 day moving average is $109.33. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $118.96. The stock has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

