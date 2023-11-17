US Bancorp DE Sells 85,758 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $27,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

