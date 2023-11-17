US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $26,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average is $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

