US Bancorp DE Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,030 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 22,853 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $36,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $120.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $144.91. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.77.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

