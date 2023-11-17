US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $31,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $352,594,000 after buying an additional 586,872 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $282.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

