US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBILGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 329,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 113,914 shares.The stock last traded at $50.05 and had previously closed at $50.04.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBILFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

