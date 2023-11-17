US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 329,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 113,914 shares.The stock last traded at $50.05 and had previously closed at $50.04.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF ( NASDAQ:XBIL Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

