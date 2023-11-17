Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) EVP Joseph Chillura Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $12.73.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLY

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.