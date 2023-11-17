Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 5%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.56. 659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VALN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Valneva from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Valneva alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Valneva

Valneva Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.71 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.