Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Lifted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 523,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.97. 136,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day moving average of $159.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

