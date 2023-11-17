Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.83. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

