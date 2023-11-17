Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,202,000 after buying an additional 92,080 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average is $144.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

