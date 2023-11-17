Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 566,304 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 517,055 shares.The stock last traded at $68.54 and had previously closed at $68.57.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

