Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Boosted by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $294.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $295.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

