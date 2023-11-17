Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 256.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $21,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $73.24 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

