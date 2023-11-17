Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,715 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,242,923,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $77.33 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.