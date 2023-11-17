Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stock Position Lowered by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 178,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after buying an additional 269,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.19. 48,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,364. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $77.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.91.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

