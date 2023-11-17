Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

MGK opened at $248.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $248.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.51. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.