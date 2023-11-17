Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Holdings Lifted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 531.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,926 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.90. 163,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,553. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.62.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

