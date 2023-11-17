Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VBK opened at $212.47 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.04 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.97. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

