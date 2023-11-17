Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

