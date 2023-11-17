Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.