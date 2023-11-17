Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $365,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $223.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.45 and its 200-day moving average is $216.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

