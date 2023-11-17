Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

