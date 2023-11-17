Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.69 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

