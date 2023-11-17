Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.31.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

